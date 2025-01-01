Menu
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** 
** CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! ** 
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** 


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! 
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! 


**GORGEOUS BLUE EXTERIOR! 5.7 V8! LIFTED! COMES EQUIPPED WITH BACK UP CAMERA AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** 


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** 


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** 

** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

175,826 KM

Details Description

$19,985

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN | LIFTED | 5.7 V8 | BACK UP CAMERA

13058144

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN | LIFTED | 5.7 V8 | BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

$19,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
175,826KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT5KG617588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 175,826 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
$19,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

437-494-3945

2019 RAM 1500 Classic