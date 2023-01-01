Menu
2019 Subaru Forester

51,780 KM

Details Description

$32,985

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Limited

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

51,780KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10494690
  • Stock #: AN 3820
  • VIN: JF2SKEUC4KH573820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 51,780 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT || TOP OF THE LINE || FULLY SERVICED
EYESIGHT !! AWD !! ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, REVERSE AUTO BRAKING, BLIND SPOT, COLLISION WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, SUNROOF, LEATHER, POWER DRIVER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFTGATE


This premium SUV has an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, steering wheel controlled audio, and a premium sound system. It also has a sunroof, steering responsive automatic headlights, dual zone automatic climate control, heated leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, power memory seats, and a power tailgate. Also included for safety, this SUV is equipped with Subaru's patented SRVD and EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring.


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
Standard




Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

