**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWARD WINNING FULL TIME SYMMETRICAL AWD, EYESIGHT PACKAGE, SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH TO START, FOG LIGHTS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, SRH, PRE COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2019 Subaru Impreza

83,368 KM

Details Description

$20,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2.0i Sport|AWD|EYESIGHTPKG|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|BACKCAM|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller

Used
83,368KM
VIN 4S3GKAG69K3620078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5915
  • Mileage 83,368 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWARD WINNING FULL TIME SYMMETRICAL AWD, EYESIGHT PACKAGE, SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH TO START, FOG LIGHTS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, SRH, PRE COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

