2019 Subaru WRX STI

131,000 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru WRX STI

STI - SUNROOF|CAMERA|HEATED SEAT|PUSH START

2019 Subaru WRX STI

STI - SUNROOF|CAMERA|HEATED SEAT|PUSH START

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1VA2Y68K9800749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Subaru WRX STi - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather/Suede Recaro, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Harman Kardon, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 131,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Thursday: 10am - 8pm

Friday: 10am - 7pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don't have to. An additional cost of $699 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

2019 Subaru WRX STI