2019 Tesla Model 3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Dual Moonroof Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Cross-Traffic Alert

Lane Keeping Assist

Electric Motor

Electric Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.