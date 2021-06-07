Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

56,284 KM

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD PLUS|NAV|AUTOPILOT|HIFI|PANOROOF|CARAOKE|

2019 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD PLUS|NAV|AUTOPILOT|HIFI|PANOROOF|CARAOKE|

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,284KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7295729
  • Stock #: J4420
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2KF322116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 56,284 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** STANDARD RANGE PLUS! HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FEATURING AUTOPILOT, FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, WOOD GRAIN TRIMS, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, TOUCH ADJUSTABLE AIRFLOW DIRECTIONS, CARAOKE FEATURE, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, EMERGENCY LANE DEPARTURE AVOIDANCE, BLIND SPOT COLLISION WARNING, EMERGENCY BRAKING, OBSTACLE AWARE ACCELERATION, LANE DEPARTURE AVOIDANCE, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, AM/FM/SPOTIFY/STREAMING/NETFLIX/YOUTUBE/TWITCH/WEB BROWSER, ALLOYS AND HUBCAPS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM IMMERSIVE HIFI SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC DUAL SUNROOF, DUAL TRUNK, MULTI DRIVE MODES, SPORT MODE, TOYBOX, ARCADE GAMES, ROMANCE MODE, AND MUCH MORE. READY TO GO!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

