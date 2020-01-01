Menu
2019 Toyota Camry

51,378 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

SE|LEATHER|ALLOYS|BACKUPCAM|SAFETYTECH|HEATEDSEATS

SE|LEATHER|ALLOYS|BACKUPCAM|SAFETYTECH|HEATEDSEATS

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

51,378KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6215802
  • Stock #: I014
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK5KU762104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # I014
  • Mileage 51,378 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** WELL EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, ENTUNE APP SUITE, BACKUP CAMERA, SAFETYTECH, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, PRE COLLISION SYSTEM, AM/FM, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SPORT MODE, AND MUCH MORE. FORMER DAILY RENTAL. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

