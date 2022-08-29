$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Camry
LE - Apple CarPlay - Low Mileage
Golden Mile Chrysler
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9173875
- Stock #: P5975
- VIN: 4T1B11HK9KU294829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,530 KM
Vehicle Description
Sharper lines and athletic stance make this 2019 Toyota Camry live on the daring side of dependability. This 2019 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in North York.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This low mileage sedan has just 30,530 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Camry's trim level is LE. This Toyota Camry LE comes with plenty of comfort and tech features such as Entune 3.0 Audio with a 7 inch touchscreen display, Scout GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay and wireless streaming audio. It also includes LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, steering wheel cruise and audio controls, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Touchscreen, Led Lights.
Having served North York and the Greater Toronto Area for over 50 years, Golden Mile Chrysler knows a thing or two about the needs of our communitywhich is why we're so happy to offer a wide variety of the best vehicles Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram have to offer. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in North York. o~o
Vehicle Features
