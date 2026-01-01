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<html> <p>Bad Transmission </p> </html>

2019 Toyota Corolla

473,998 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14143393

2019 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Meero Auto Sales & Services

81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8

416-990-9785

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
473,998KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE2KC222274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 473,998 KM

Vehicle Description


Bad Transmission


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Meero Auto Sales & Services

Meero Auto Sales & Services

81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
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416-990-9785

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$7,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Meero Auto Sales & Services

416-990-9785

2019 Toyota Corolla