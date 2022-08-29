Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

58,000 KM

Golden Mile Chrysler

CE

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

58,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9153715
  Stock #: P5955
  VIN: 2T1BURHE5KC246083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Fabric seat trim
Leather shift knob
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
6 Speakers
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

