$38,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-507-5798
2019 Toyota Highlander
AWD XLE
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
$38,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8384643
- Stock #: 153858
- VIN: 5TDJZRFH2KS562669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 153858
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE 8 Passenger - Fully Loaded -
ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENT ( CLEAN CARFAX ) Ontario CAR.
This is a SALE Price: $38888 Actual Price $39998
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :
https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq,
Key Features:
*Autostart
* Keyless entry
* Leather seats
* Premium Audio
* Radio / CD / Mp3 / SiriusXM / Aux-in / USB
* Power Seats
* Power Windows
* Navigation
* Sunroof
* Backup Camera
* Heated Seats
* Bluetooth
* Controls on Steering Wheel ( Bluetooth | Radio | A/C / Voice command)
* Power side mirrors
* Auto dimming rear-view mirror
* Push-start button
* Dual A/C
* Spoiler
* Fog light
* Tinted Glass
* Roof Rails
* Power Trunk
* All-wheel drive
* 19" Alloy wheels
* Tires 245/55R19
* 5-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission with intelligence, Sequential shift mode and SNOW mode
Engine: Gasoline Engine, 3.5Liter DOHC 24 Valve V6 VVT-i 270 Horsepower
Actual pictures are provided.
All Prices are Plus HST and Licensing fees. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($1299). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
Financing Available on the spot
* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St #4-5 Toronto ON M3j 1N6 AUTO PLUTO
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.