Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Highlander

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

AWD XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

AWD XLE

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

  1. 8384643
  2. 8384643
  3. 8384643
  4. 8384643
  5. 8384643
  6. 8384643
  7. 8384643
  8. 8384643
  9. 8384643
  10. 8384643
  11. 8384643
  12. 8384643
  13. 8384643
  14. 8384643
  15. 8384643
  16. 8384643
  17. 8384643
  18. 8384643
  19. 8384643
  20. 8384643
  21. 8384643
  22. 8384643
  23. 8384643
  24. 8384643
  25. 8384643
  26. 8384643
Contact Seller

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8384643
  • Stock #: 153858
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH2KS562669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153858
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Toyota Highlander XLE 8 Passenger - Fully Loaded -
ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENT ( CLEAN CARFAX ) Ontario CAR.
This is a SALE Price: $38888 Actual Price $39998
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :

https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq,

Key Features:
*Autostart
* Keyless entry
* Leather seats
* Premium Audio
* Radio / CD / Mp3 / SiriusXM / Aux-in / USB
* Power Seats
* Power Windows
* Navigation
* Sunroof
* Backup Camera
* Heated Seats
* Bluetooth
* Controls on Steering Wheel ( Bluetooth | Radio | A/C / Voice command)
* Power side mirrors
* Auto dimming rear-view mirror
* Push-start button
* Dual A/C
* Spoiler
* Fog light
* Tinted Glass
* Roof Rails
* Power Trunk
* All-wheel drive
* 19" Alloy wheels
* Tires 245/55R19
* 5-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission with intelligence, Sequential shift mode and SNOW mode

Engine: Gasoline Engine, 3.5Liter DOHC 24 Valve V6 VVT-i 270 Horsepower

Actual pictures are provided.
All Prices are Plus HST and Licensing fees. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($1299). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.


Financing Available on the spot

* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St #4-5 Toronto ON M3j 1N6 AUTO PLUTO

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2019 Toyota Highland...
 158,000 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 80,000 KM
$47,888 + tax & lic
2017 Audi TT 2dr Roa...
 67,000 KM
$52,880 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory