****All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed, and professionally reconditioned by our factory-trained licensed technicians to the highest standard possible starting at $695.

Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C 

*** THE PRICE ADVERTISED ONLINE HAS A $2500 FINANCE PURCHASING CREDIT, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER. PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CASH PURCHASE.***

Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions, and, or typography mistakes found on any of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. Every vehicle is open, available and subject to a mechanical inspection at the manufacturer dealer at the clients request.

Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! 

At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!

2019 Toyota Prius

84,201 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Prius

AWD

12584747

2019 Toyota Prius

AWD

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,201KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDL9RFU3K3005423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6
416-398-8899

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

2019 Toyota Prius