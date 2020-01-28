Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid LE

Your Car Toronto

31 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A4

647-964-8095

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4600494
  • Stock #: LEAWDHYBRIDRAV4
  • VIN: 2t3bwrfv3kw019673
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

Air Conditioning - Alloy Wheels - ABS Brakes - AM/FM Stereo - Backup Camera - Bluetooth - CD Player - Center Arm Rest - Cruise Control - Cup Holder - Digital Clock - Driver Side Airbag - Dual impact Airbags - Multi-Zone A/C - Entertainment System - Folding Rear Seat - 3rd Row Seating - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Keyless Entry - Passenger Airbag - Power Locks - Power Mirrors - Power Windows - Power-Assist Disc Brakes - Rain Sensor Wipers - Rear Window Defroster - Tilt Steering - Tinted Glass - Traction Control - Trip Odometer -


Book your Test Drive Today!

Ask about our warranty packages.

Our team is professional and we offer a no-pressure environment. Finding the right vehicle at the right price, we are here to help our customers.

What we offer you is our expertise in finding cars with no problems so you have a great buying experience and no regrets!

We are including a basic 3 YEARS WARRANTY on Engine, transmission and differential if we do the certification which can also be upgraded to Electrical, power tech, suspension, AC, heating and cooling, brakes, seals and gaskets! The car also comes with a CarProof History Report at NO COST.

Certification- All vehicles can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $995. If not Certified & E-Tested then as per Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. OMVIC regulations: This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested unless the customer requires and pay the certification.

Prices are plus 13% HST and Licensing Fee.

Trade-ins are welcome if you have your old car to trade in, bring it for a free appraisal.

Financing available for all types of credits GOOD, BAD, New in Canada, it does not matter, WE’LL GET YOU A LOAN. We offer rates as low as 4.99% O.A.C. To apply please visit our website www.yourcartoronto.com Ontario Registered UCDA Dealer.

Located at 31 Toro Road, North York, ON, M3J 2A4. Open Business Hours are from 10 am to 7 pm. Contact us at 647-964-8095. Come by and check out our inventory!!! Follow us: Instagram - @yourcartoronto Facebook - www.facebook.com/yourcartoronto

 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

