2019 Toyota RAV4

44,900 KM

Details

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Crown Automobile

416-661-1515

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid LE, REAR VIEW CAMERA

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid LE, REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Crown Automobile

4610 Dufferin St. Unit 14B, North York, ON M3H 5S4

416-661-1515

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

44,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7193339
  • Stock #: 19TO44G
  • VIN: 2T3BWRFV0KW005647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19TO44G
  • Mileage 44,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 TOYOTA RAV4 LE HYBRID, ONE OWNER, LOADED WITH REAR VIEW CAMERA, CAR-PLAY APP, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, PRE COLLISION ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, 7 YEARS 160K BALANCE OF HYBRID WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE TO MENTION, MUST BE SEEN.


 


CARFAX: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8nXi8ZmZFhU0HThpLcRH4N99fkbSM67P


 


WE PROVIDE YOU FULL HISTORY REPORT ON EVERY VEHICLE. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE. SAME DAY EASY FINANCE AND LEASE APPROVALS WITH COMPETITIVE RATES. 


ALL VEHICLES CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $499 ( OIL CHANGE INCLUDED ), IF NOT CERTIFIED AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS: VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. WE DO PROVIDE EXTENDED WARRANTIES WITH TIME OR MILEAGE LIMIT SUITABLE FOR YOUR NEED. WE ARRANGE SHIPPING FOR OUT OF PROVINCE CUSTOMERS. ALL SEASON, WINTER AND SUMMER TIRES ARE AVAILABLE FOR GREAT PRICES.


FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT US AT:


PHONE: 416-661-1515    


TEXT: 647-294-2843


E-MAIL: INFO@CROWNAUTOMOBILE.CA


ADDRESS: 14-4610 DUFFERIN ST, NORTH YORK, ON, M3H 5S4

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crown Automobile

Crown Automobile

4610 Dufferin St. Unit 14B, North York, ON M3H 5S4

