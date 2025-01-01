Menu
Account
Sign In
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, SUNROOF, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, REMOTE START, SPORT MODE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING CARAMEL BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LIGHT ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, FRONT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, SIDE ASSIST, PARKPILOT, REAR TRAFFIC ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, USB, AUX, SDCARD, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, MIRRORLINK, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM DYNAUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ANALOG CLOCK, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2019 Volkswagen Arteon

69,246 KM

Details Description

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Arteon

NAV|BROWNLEATHER|AMBIENT|SUNROOF|DYNAUDIO|SAFETECH

Watch This Vehicle
12902030

2019 Volkswagen Arteon

NAV|BROWNLEATHER|AMBIENT|SUNROOF|DYNAUDIO|SAFETECH

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 12902030
  2. 12902030
  3. 12902030
  4. 12902030
  5. 12902030
  6. 12902030
  7. 12902030
  8. 12902030
  9. 12902030
  10. 12902030
  11. 12902030
  12. 12902030
  13. 12902030
  14. 12902030
  15. 12902030
  16. 12902030
  17. 12902030
  18. 12902030
  19. 12902030
  20. 12902030
  21. 12902030
  22. 12902030
  23. 12902030
  24. 12902030
  25. 12902030
  26. 12902030
  27. 12902030
  28. 12902030
  29. 12902030
  30. 12902030
  31. 12902030
  32. 12902030
  33. 12902030
  34. 12902030
  35. 12902030
  36. 12902030
  37. 12902030
  38. 12902030
Contact Seller

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,246KM
VIN WVWER7AN7KE022081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6674
  • Mileage 69,246 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, SUNROOF, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, REMOTE START, SPORT MODE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING CARAMEL BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LIGHT ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, FRONT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, SIDE ASSIST, PARKPILOT, REAR TRAFFIC ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, USB, AUX, SDCARD, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, MIRRORLINK, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM DYNAUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ANALOG CLOCK, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT|4WD|SUPERCREW|ECOBOOST|NAV|BEDCOVER|BEDLINER|+ for sale in North York, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT|4WD|SUPERCREW|ECOBOOST|NAV|BEDCOVER|BEDLINER|+ 79,981 KM $44,987 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT|V8|4WD|CREW|NAV|BOSE|LEATHER|SUNROOF|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT|V8|4WD|CREW|NAV|BOSE|LEATHER|SUNROOF|+++ 131,627 KM $32,987 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue S AWD|ALLOYS|SIRIUSXM|HEATEDSEATS|HEATEDSTEERING|+ for sale in North York, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue S AWD|ALLOYS|SIRIUSXM|HEATEDSEATS|HEATEDSTEERING|+ 132,051 KM $23,987 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2019 Volkswagen Arteon