$30,987+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Arteon
NAV|BROWNLEATHER|AMBIENT|SUNROOF|DYNAUDIO|SAFETECH
2019 Volkswagen Arteon
NAV|BROWNLEATHER|AMBIENT|SUNROOF|DYNAUDIO|SAFETECH
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$30,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6674
- Mileage 69,246 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, SUNROOF, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, REMOTE START, SPORT MODE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING CARAMEL BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LIGHT ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, FRONT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, SIDE ASSIST, PARKPILOT, REAR TRAFFIC ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, USB, AUX, SDCARD, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, MIRRORLINK, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM DYNAUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, ANALOG CLOCK, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Favorit Motors
Email Favorit Motors
Favorit Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-877-464-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-877-464-0622