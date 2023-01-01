Menu
Account
Sign In
LOW MILAGE || MINT CONDITION <br>  Apple CarPlay& Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C and more! <br> <br> <br> ** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555*** <br> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br> <br> <br> <br> <br> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.*** <br> <br> <br> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br> *** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555*** <br> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br> <br> <br> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br>

2019 Volkswagen Golf

44,000 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Golf

HIGHLINE || SUNROOF ||

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

HIGHLINE || SUNROOF ||

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

  1. 10767708
  2. 10767708
  3. 10767708
  4. 10767708
  5. 10767708
  6. 10767708
  7. 10767708
  8. 10767708
  9. 10767708
  10. 10767708
  11. 10767708
  12. 10767708
  13. 10767708
  14. 10767708
  15. 10767708
  16. 10767708
  17. 10767708
  18. 10767708
  19. 10767708
  20. 10767708
  21. 10767708
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
44,000KM
Used
VIN 3VWG57AU2KM020449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILAGE || MINT CONDITION
 Apple CarPlay& Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C and more!


** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf HIGHLINE || SUNROOF || for sale in North York, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf HIGHLINE || SUNROOF || 44,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML550 4MATIC | NAVI | REARVIEW CAM | BI-XENON for sale in North York, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML550 4MATIC | NAVI | REARVIEW CAM | BI-XENON 97,470 KM $24,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class //AMG | PREMIUM | LIKE NEW for sale in North York, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class //AMG | PREMIUM | LIKE NEW 179,127 KM $21,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf