$18,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Highline
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Highline
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,204KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VWG57AU8KM020262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,204 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
GORGEOUS COLOUR COMBO with PANORAMIC SUNROOF. 2019 Volkswagen Golf comes FULLY LOADED *** Finished in WHITE with BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR>>> FACTORY OPTIONS include **** 2 KEYS -*** LARGE SCREEN WITH BACKUP CAM **** CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED SEATS - PUSH TO START *** FULL POWER GROUP and more
***** ACCIDENT FREEE and CARFAX CLEAN ******
**** LOW KILOMETERS ****
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
***** ACCIDENT FREEE and CARFAX CLEAN ******
**** LOW KILOMETERS ****
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child-proof Locks
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Carpeting
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Retractable cargo cover
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Remote Fuel Door
LED Taillights
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Black window trim
Convenience
Clock
Console
Cup Holder
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Security
Cargo security cover
Mechanical
3.87 Axle Ratio
Drive mode selector
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Dual Remote Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
Fold Down Rear Seat
3-point front seatbelts
Rear Window Wipers
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Regenerative braking system
Automatic hazard warning lights
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LEATHER PARKING BRAKE TRIM
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
DIAMETER 22 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
1.0 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
13.6 STEERING RATIO
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
ALUMINIUM ALLOY WEELS
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
CAR-NET SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
INTERVAL VIPERS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 4MATIC 100,650 KM $44,644 + tax & lic
2012 Acura TSX W/PREMIUM 132,498 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 I Sport 119,129 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-743-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-743-1010
2019 Volkswagen Golf