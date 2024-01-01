Menu
Account
Sign In
GORGEOUS COLOUR COMBO with PANORAMIC SUNROOF. 2019 Volkswagen Golf comes FULLY LOADED *** Finished in WHITE with BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR>>> FACTORY OPTIONS include **** 2 KEYS -*** LARGE SCREEN WITH BACKUP CAM **** CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED SEATS - PUSH TO START *** FULL POWER GROUP and more<br><br>***** ACCIDENT FREEE and CARFAX CLEAN ******<br><br>**** LOW KILOMETERS ****<br><br>Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

2019 Volkswagen Golf

112,204 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Highline

Watch This Vehicle
12006049

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Highline

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

Contact Seller

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,204KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWG57AU8KM020262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,204 KM

Vehicle Description

GORGEOUS COLOUR COMBO with PANORAMIC SUNROOF. 2019 Volkswagen Golf comes FULLY LOADED *** Finished in WHITE with BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR>>> FACTORY OPTIONS include **** 2 KEYS -*** LARGE SCREEN WITH BACKUP CAM **** CRUISE CONTROL - HEATED SEATS - PUSH TO START *** FULL POWER GROUP and more

***** ACCIDENT FREEE and CARFAX CLEAN ******

**** LOW KILOMETERS ****

Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child-proof Locks
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Carpeting
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Retractable cargo cover
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Remote Fuel Door
LED Taillights
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Black window trim

Convenience

Clock
Console
Cup Holder
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers

Seating

Leather Interior

Trim

Leather shift knob trim

Security

Cargo security cover

Mechanical

3.87 Axle Ratio
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Dual Remote Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
Fold Down Rear Seat
3-point front seatbelts
Rear Window Wipers
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Regenerative braking system
Automatic hazard warning lights
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LEATHER PARKING BRAKE TRIM
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
DIAMETER 22 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
1.0 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
13.6 STEERING RATIO
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
ALUMINIUM ALLOY WEELS
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
CAR-NET SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
INTERVAL VIPERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 4MATIC for sale in North York, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 4MATIC 100,650 KM $44,644 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Acura TSX W/PREMIUM for sale in North York, ON
2012 Acura TSX W/PREMIUM 132,498 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 I Sport for sale in North York, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 I Sport 119,129 KM $9,499 + tax & lic

Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-743-XXXX

(click to show)

416-743-1010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-743-1010

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf