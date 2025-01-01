Menu
Account
Sign In
Sunroof<br>Alloy Wheels<br>Leather<br>Keyless Entry<br>Heated Seats<br>Air Conditioning<br>Power Windows<br>Power Locks<br>Navigation<br><br>Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!<br>FINANCING and EXTENDED WARRANTY are available!<br>All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799. <br>If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and<br>not Certified.<br><br>5161 Steeles Ave W, North York<br>Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm<br><br>Dynamic Fine Motors is a well established dealer. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right vehicle for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online at dynamicfinemotors.com, or visit our establishment to take a look at what we have. We look forward to seeing you!

2019 Volkswagen Golf

108,300 KM

Details Description Features

$19,450

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Golf

EXECLINE/ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
12658065

2019 Volkswagen Golf

EXECLINE/ONE OWNER

Location

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

  1. 12658065
  2. 12658065
  3. 12658065
  4. 12658065
  5. 12658065
  6. 12658065
  7. 12658065
  8. 12658065
  9. 12658065
  10. 12658065
  11. 12658065
  12. 12658065
  13. 12658065
  14. 12658065
  15. 12658065
  16. 12658065
  17. 12658065
  18. 12658065
Contact Seller

$19,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWS57AU3KM000799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 1008
  • Mileage 108,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
Leather
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Navigation

Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
FINANCING and EXTENDED WARRANTY are available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm

Dynamic Fine Motors is a well established dealer. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right vehicle for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online at dynamicfinemotors.com, or visit our establishment to take a look at what we have. We look forward to seeing you!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dynamic Fine Motors

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC/ CLEAN CARFAX for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 4MATIC/ CLEAN CARFAX 131,500 KM $18,450 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Fiat 500 C POP/CONVERTIBLE/LEATHER for sale in North York, ON
2016 Fiat 500 C POP/CONVERTIBLE/LEATHER 117,000 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf EXECLINE/ONE OWNER for sale in North York, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf EXECLINE/ONE OWNER 108,300 KM $19,450 + tax & lic

Email Dynamic Fine Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dynamic Fine Motors

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Dynamic Fine Motors

-

2019 Volkswagen Golf