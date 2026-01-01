Menu
<p>**SAFETY INCLUDED**FINANCING AVAILABLE**6SPD MANUAL**MINT CONDITION**WARRANTY INCLUDED**</p><p>2019 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA COMFORTLINE 6SPD MANUAL SEDAN FOR SALE!  BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE IN MINT CONDITION WITH THE RELIABLE 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION! THIS VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 16 ALLOY RIMS WITH WINTER TIRES, BEAUTIFUL RED EXTERIOR, BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, HEATED SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH AC, REAR WINDOW DEFROST, ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE, ECO MODE AND MUCH MORE!  THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $13,999 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! <br>*****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*****<br>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL AT <a href=tel:647-862-7904>647-862-7904</a> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc <br>56 Martin Ross Ave <br>North York, ON M3J 2L4 <br><a href=tel:647-862-7904>647-862-7904</a></p>

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

144,875 KM

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

VIN 3VWN57BU8KM019621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,875 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA COMFORTLINE 6SPD MANUAL SEDAN FOR SALE!  BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE IN MINT CONDITION WITH THE RELIABLE 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION! THIS VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 16" ALLOY RIMS WITH WINTER TIRES, BEAUTIFUL RED EXTERIOR, BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, CRUISE CONTROL, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, HEATED SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH AC, REAR WINDOW DEFROST, ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE, ECO MODE AND MUCH MORE!  THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $13,999 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! 
Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

647-862-7904

