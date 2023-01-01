Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

73,971 KM

Details Description

$27,987

+ tax & licensing
$27,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline|MANUAL|SUNROOF|LEATHER|BACKUPCAM|HEATSEAT

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline|MANUAL|SUNROOF|LEATHER|BACKUPCAM|HEATSEAT

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

$27,987

+ taxes & licensing

73,971KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9640045
  • Stock #: M5160
  • VIN: 3VWW57BU9KM083039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M5160
  • Mileage 73,971 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 6 SPEED MANUAL, WELL EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GRAY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR TRAFFIC ALERT, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD PLAYER, USB, SD CARD, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, AND MUCH MORE. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
