2019 Volkswagen Jetta

107,525 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

COMFORTLINE AUTO H/SEATS A/CARPLAY CAMERA

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

COMFORTLINE AUTO H/SEATS A/CARPLAY CAMERA

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,525KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9650623
  • Stock #: 8459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,525 KM

Vehicle Description

LEASED IN 2018 AND SERVICED IN 2021 AND 2022 IN A VOLKSWAGEN STORE............SEDAN,.........AUTOMATIC............A/C........BACKUP CAMERA.............CRUISE CONTROL.........HEATED SEATS...........BLUETOOTH..............ALLOY WHEELS................DUAL TEMPERATURE..................APPLE CARPLAY..................KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......


**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**................NO CREDIT..........NEW TO THE COUNTRY............BANKRUPTCY............COLLECTIONS.............CONSUMER PROPOSAL............YOU DONT NEED GOOD CREDIT TO FINANCE A VEHICLE.............BAD CREDIT IS USUALLY GOOD ENOUGH............GIVE OUR FINANCE AND CREDIT EXPERTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO GET YOU APPROVED AND START REBUILDING CREDIT AT A FAIR RATE.....................100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED..................FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)*............APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.............FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO........




..........................OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!.........................HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM!!!.......OUR VEHICLES ARE IN SHOWROOM CONDITION..........................WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE.......... FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT US AT  nexcar.ca



WE COULD SHIP YOUR DREAM VEHICLE TO ANYWHERE IN CANADA FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE!!!!



PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO....................Thank you for considering NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC..............**Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**...........................AT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC. WE ARE SERVING OUR CLIENTS FROM: G.T.A, Toronto, Barrie, Oshawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Newmarket, Aurora and Kitchener

.

VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $799 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA



PURCHASE YOUR DREAM VEHICLE FROM ANYWHERE IN CANADA FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME, JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS:

 

A- Chose your vehicle

 

B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or Call 416 988-0899


C- Apply for financing ( If you need )


.D- Have your vehicle delivered to your home (SHIPPING COST MAY APPLY, ASK YOUR SALES REPRESENTATIVE)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

