$16,995
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
SEL HIGHLINE R-LINE | FENDER AUDIO | PANO |
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
SEL HIGHLINE R-LINE | FENDER AUDIO | PANO |
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-621-8555
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,432KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX3KM104922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 198,432 KM
Vehicle Description
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM TWO TONE ORANGE LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH FENDER AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, FRONT HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, MIRROR LINK, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, FRONT ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, POWER TRUNK, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**.
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Call Dealer
647-621-XXXX(click to show)
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Total Auto Sales
647-621-8555
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan