**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 4MOTION AWD, MULTI TERRAIN MODES, FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, AM, FM, USB, SDCARD, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, MIRRORLINK, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

148,384 KM

Details Description

$19,987

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline|4MOTION|APPLECARPLAY|ANDROIDAUTO|BACKCAM

12741561

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline|4MOTION|APPLECARPLAY|ANDROIDAUTO|BACKCAM

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,384KM
VIN 3VV0B7AX5KM083134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6462A
  • Mileage 148,384 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 4MOTION AWD, MULTI TERRAIN MODES, FINISHED IN BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, AM, FM, USB, SDCARD, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, MIRRORLINK, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-877-464-0622

$19,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan