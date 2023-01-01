Menu
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

102,298 KM

Details Features

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

102,298KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9481074
  • Stock #: 079912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 079912
  • Mileage 102,298 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

