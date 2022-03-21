Menu
2019 Volvo XC90

93,316 KM

Details Description

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2019 Volvo XC90

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 AWD Inscription|7PASSENGER|NAV|360CAM|B&WAUDIO|

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 AWD Inscription|7PASSENGER|NAV|360CAM|B&WAUDIO|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,316KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8911741
  • Stock #: K4923
  • VIN: YV4A22PL8K1505210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K4923
  • Mileage 93,316 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : INSCRIPTION TRIM, AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, LARGE INFOTAINMENT TOUCHSCREEN, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, 7 PASSENGER INSCRIPTION STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, BEAUTIFUL WOOD GRAIN INTERIOR TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESC SPORT MODE, LANE KEEPING AID, CROSS TRAFFIC ASSIST, DISTANCE ALERT, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, PARKING PILOT, ROAD SIGN INFORMATION, CORNER ILLUMINATION, ACTIVE BENDING LIGHTS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, INTELLISAFE, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, IPOD, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, SPOTIFY, PREMIUM VOLVO ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOWERS & WILKINS SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, WINDOW SHADES, WEATHERPROOF MATS, AIR QUALITY SENSOR, MULTI DRIVE MODES : ECO, COMFORT, INDIVIDUAL, DYNAMIC, OFFROAD, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

