2020 Acura MDX
A-Spec SH-AWD LEATHER SUNROOF BACKUP CAMERA
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 800224
- Mileage 50,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Clean Unit, 6 Cylinder 3.5L Automatic Transmissions. Clean Title, Carfax Provided. Expand Vehicle Features below to see the available options for this vehicle.
This Vehicle is being sold Certified and Detailed for $995.
SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALES AVAILABLE
TRADE-INS ACCEPTED
WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK
At Import Motors, we do our best to secure the best experience for our customers. That is why we have created the best Warranty Packages possible with our Partners, to really get you your money's worth. 3-Year Warranty available with up to $5000/claim for purchase on this vehicle! For more information, please call us at now at 416-398-3500
We finance all types of credit. Visit https://importmotors.ca/financing/
To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-398-3500 now to apply for financing.
IMPORT MOTORS
1275 Finch Ave West Unit 716
Toronto, ON
M3J 0L5
T: 416-398-3500
EMAIL: SALES@IMPORTMOTORS.CA
Monday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM
Saturdays: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sundays: CLOSED
416-398-3500
