2020 Acura RDX

29,258 KM

Details Description Features

$46,288

+ tax & licensing
$46,288

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2020 Acura RDX

2020 Acura RDX

Tech

2020 Acura RDX

Tech

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

$46,288

+ taxes & licensing

29,258KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8170636
  Stock #: P5696
  VIN: 5J8TC2H37LL805089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 29,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop Online & We Will Deliver Your Vehicle To You!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

