$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Audi A3
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
2020 Audi A3
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
Location
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
1-855-350-1313
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,481KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUJEGFF2LA038271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,481 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
AA Canada Inc
1-855-350-1313
2020 Audi A3