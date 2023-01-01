Menu
2020 Audi A4

25,612 KM

Details Features

$42,890

+ tax & licensing
2.0T Technik

Location

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

25,612KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,612 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Audi Midtown Toronto

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

