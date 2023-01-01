$39,980+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi A4
LEATHER|ROOF|NAVI|ACCIDENT FREE|
Location
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595
$39,980
- Listing ID: 9707392
- VIN: WAUANAF44LA053463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,398 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2020 Audi A4 Quattro, now available at AA Canada Inc. This luxury sedan is a perfect blend of style, performance, and technology. Under the hood, it's powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, which is paired with a 7-speed S tronic automatic transmission. The all-wheel drive system provides exceptional handling and traction, making it an excellent choice for drivers who demand a confident and refined driving experience.
Inside, the A4 Quattro offers a comfortable and sophisticated cabin, with premium materials and advanced technology features. The infotainment system includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 10-speaker audio system.
The A4 Quattro also comes with a host of advanced safety and driver assistance features, including a rearview camera, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning.
Overall, the 2020 Audi A4 Quattro is a luxurious and refined sedan that offers exceptional performance, comfort, and technology. Visit AA Canada Inc today to test drive the 2020 Audi A4 Quattro and experience its superior quality and performance firsthand.
AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.
WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $595
Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca
Vehicle Features
