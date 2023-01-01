Menu
2020 Audi A4

37,398 KM

Details Description Features

$39,980

+ tax & licensing
$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

AA Canada Inc

1-855-350-1313

2020 Audi A4

2020 Audi A4

LEATHER|ROOF|NAVI|ACCIDENT FREE|

2020 Audi A4

LEATHER|ROOF|NAVI|ACCIDENT FREE|

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

1-855-350-1313

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

37,398KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9707392
  VIN: WAUANAF44LA053463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2020 Audi A4 Quattro, now available at AA Canada Inc. This luxury sedan is a perfect blend of style, performance, and technology. Under the hood, it's powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, which is paired with a 7-speed S tronic automatic transmission. The all-wheel drive system provides exceptional handling and traction, making it an excellent choice for drivers who demand a confident and refined driving experience.

 

Inside, the A4 Quattro offers a comfortable and sophisticated cabin, with premium materials and advanced technology features. The infotainment system includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 10-speaker audio system.

 

The A4 Quattro also comes with a host of advanced safety and driver assistance features, including a rearview camera, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning.

 

Overall, the 2020 Audi A4 Quattro is a luxurious and refined sedan that offers exceptional performance, comfort, and technology. Visit AA Canada Inc today to test drive the 2020 Audi A4 Quattro and experience its superior quality and performance firsthand.

 

AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.

 

WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $595

 

Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AA Canada Inc

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

