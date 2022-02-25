$49,890+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,890
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-807-3288
2020 Audi A5
2.0T Komfort
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
866-807-3288
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,890
+ taxes & licensing
33,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8384325
- Stock #: P9977
- VIN: WAUANCF58LA016565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P9977
- Mileage 33,988 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
