$26,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q3
TECHNIK S-LINE AWD LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT
2020 Audi Q3
TECHNIK S-LINE AWD LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT
Location
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
416-633-8188
Certified + E-Tested
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,060 KM
Vehicle Description
SUV........ QUATTRO - AWD .......... S-LINE ........... AUTOMATIC ........ LEATHER INT. ...... PANORAMIC ROOF ....... A/C ......... NAVIGATION ........ BLIND SPOT ............ LANE ASSISST ........... EXTENED FRONT SEATS .......... PADDLE SHIFTERS .......... BACKUP CAMERA .............. APPLE CARPLAY .......... HEATED SEATS ......... FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS ......... HEATED SIDE MIRRORS ............. PARKING SENSORS ........ BLUETOOTH ......... KEYLESS GO ........ PUSH START ............ POWER TAILGATE ............. POWER SEATS ....... ALLOY WHEELS ........ TPMS SYSTEM ........ KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......
INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS 4WD AUDI Q3 ? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:
FAIR CREDIT | GOOD CREDIT | EXCELLENT CREDIT
NO CREDIT | BAD CREDIT | NEW TO CANADA
CONSUMER PROPOSAL | BANKRUPTCY | COLLECTIONS
**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........
VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $899 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........
WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE THIS AUDI IN 3 EASY STEPS:
1 - CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA
2 - SPEAK & MEET WITH OUR SALES TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:
1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4
3 - APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS AUDI Q3 IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND AUTO FINANCING SERVICES........
ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING:
We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services and detailing area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.
AT NEXCAR WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS ACROSS ONTARIO AND CANADA:
Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....
DISCLAIMER: **ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Windows
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-633-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-633-8188