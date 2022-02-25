$52,890+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$52,890
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-807-3288
2020 Audi Q3
2020 Audi Q3
45 Technik
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
866-807-3288
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,890
+ taxes & licensing
36,598KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8296419
- Stock #: P9832
- VIN: WA1FECF31L1000774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 36,598 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Audi Midtown Toronto
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2