2020 Audi Q5

77,209 KM

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q5

45 Progressiv

2020 Audi Q5

45 Progressiv

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

77,209KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: P10653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,209 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

