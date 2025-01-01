$54,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Audi RS 3
Sedan QUATTRO|CARBON|CLUSTERNAV|BANGOLUFSEN|FRONTPPF|+++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6561
- Mileage 93,223 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : FRONT PPF, CARBON INTERIOR TRIMS, CARBON ENGINE COVER, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, QUATTRO AWD, SUNROOF, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GRAY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, RED CROSS STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, USB, SDCARD, DVD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANGOLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!
**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Favorit Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
