$62,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Audi RS 3
2.5T QUATTRO
2020 Audi RS 3
2.5T QUATTRO
Location
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
877-554-4226
$62,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WUABWGFF7LA902125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Stock # 1038
- Mileage 40,100 KM
Vehicle Description
INCREDIIBLY UNIQUE *** GORGEOUS 2020 AUDI RS 3 AWD BLACK on BLACK with FULL FACTORY. Equipped 2.5L turbocharged 5-cylinder engine**, producing 400 horsepower and 354 lb of torque. This performance sedan features **quattro all-wheel drive**, a finely tuned suspension, and dynamic handling for an exhilarating ride. AUDI OPTIONS including *** POWER SUNROOF *** NAVIGATION **** REVERSE CAMERA *** KEY- LESS ENTRY *** PADDEL SHIFTS *** BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE ***** SPORT EXHAUST***** RED DIAMOND STICHED SEATING ***14 Speaker Bang and Olufsen Sound System, * Audi Smartphone Interface with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Parking System Plus with Front and Rear Acoustic Sensors, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Drive Select,and so much more
.**** NO ENGINE MODIFICATIONS ***
Dynamic Fine Motors is a well established dealer. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!** Financing is available!. All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799. If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
.**** NO ENGINE MODIFICATIONS ***
Dynamic Fine Motors is a well established dealer. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!** Financing is available!. All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799. If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Exterior
Tinted Glass
LED Taillights
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Aluminum Interior Accents
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector
3.45 Axle Ratio
Powertrain
Rear limited slip differential
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Aluminum door trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
speed sensitive volume control
Headlight cleaners
3-point front seatbelts
Premium leather upholstery
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Brake drying
Footwell lights
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Automatic hazard warning lights
Painted brake calipers
Digital Sound Processing
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
LIP REAR SPOILER
MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
1 SUBWOOFER
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS
13 TOTAL SPEAKERS
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
5 WHEEL SPOKES
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
FRONT WIRELESS CHARGING STATION
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
STAINLESS STEEL FOOT PEDAL TRIM
5.1 SURROUND SOUND
MAGNETIC SUSPENSION CONTROL
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
14.6 STEERING RATIO
ILLUMINATED SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
CONTRAST STITCHING UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
ALUMINUM WINDOW TRIM
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM BRAND
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
10GB HARD DRIVE
705 WATTS
DVD AUDIO REMOTE CD
GLOVE COMPARTMENT REMOTE CD LOCATION
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
MYAUDI WITH AUDI CONNECT SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIB
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dynamic Fine Motors
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300/LOW MILEAGE/ONE OWNER/SUNROOF 78,722 KM $13,950 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 1 Series 135I/MANUAL/LEATHER/LOW MILEAGE/RARE CAR 86,092 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Outback 2.5I TOURING/SUNROOF/REAR CAMERA 120,499 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
Email Dynamic Fine Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Call Dealer
877-554-XXXX(click to show)
$62,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Dynamic Fine Motors
877-554-4226
2020 Audi RS 3