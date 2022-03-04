Menu
2020 BMW 2 Series

24,860 KM

$45,987

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

228i xDrive Gran Coupe|NAV|AMBIENT|LEATHER|SUNROOF

228i xDrive Gran Coupe|NAV|AMBIENT|LEATHER|SUNROOF

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

+ taxes & licensing

24,860KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8646176
  • Stock #: K4829
  • VIN: WBA73AK08L7F56464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K4829
  • Mileage 24,860 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : XDRIVE AWD, GRAN COUPE, WIRELESS CHARGING TRAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BMW LED HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, CROSS TRAFFIC WARNING, AUTOMATIC PDC ACTIVATION, FATIGUE AND FOCUS ALERT, FORWARD COLLISION MITIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING WITH STEERING INTERVENTION, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AM, FM, SATELLITE, NEWS, SPOTIFY, SCREEN MIRRORING, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BMW APPS, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, LARGE SUNROOF, WEATHERPROOF MATS, M LAPTIMER, VALET PARKING MODE, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

