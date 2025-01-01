2020 BMW 3 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Special Finance Price: $46,999 | Cash Price: $48,499</p><p>2020 BMW M340i xDrive - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Side Collision Warning, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Memory Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.</p><p>Odometer: 105,000 KM.</p><p>Call Us: (416) 766-6226</p><p>Monaco Motorcars Inc.</p><p>Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6</p><p>Business Hours:</p><p>Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1749657134753_14040381536778646 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p>Sunday : Closed</p><p>www.monacomotorcars.com</p><p>Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/</p><p>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</p><p>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.</p><p>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2020 BMW 3 Series

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive - SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP

Watch This Vehicle
12634860

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive - SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

  1. 12634860
  2. 12634860
  3. 12634860
  4. 12634860
  5. 12634860
  6. 12634860
  7. 12634860
  8. 12634860
  9. 12634860
  10. 12634860
  11. 12634860
  12. 12634860
  13. 12634860
  14. 12634860
  15. 12634860
  16. 12634860
  17. 12634860
  18. 12634860
  19. 12634860
  20. 12634860
  21. 12634860
  22. 12634860
  23. 12634860
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,000KM
VIN WBA5U9C04LFH60511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $46,999 | Cash Price: $48,499

2020 BMW M340i xDrive - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Side Collision Warning, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Memory Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 105,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
BMW Live Cockpit Professional
ConnectedDrive Services Selective Service Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
59 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
2.81 Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher
Regenerative Alternator
Engine: 3.0L Inline 6-Cylinder
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier
Artti Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC - NAVIGATION|PANOROOF|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT for sale in North York, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC - NAVIGATION|PANOROOF|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT 90,000 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Camry XSE HYBRID - LEATHER|SUNROOF|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT for sale in North York, ON
2022 Toyota Camry XSE HYBRID - LEATHER|SUNROOF|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT 95,000 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Cadillac XT5 LUXURY AWD - PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|REMOTESTART for sale in North York, ON
2018 Cadillac XT5 LUXURY AWD - PANO|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT|REMOTESTART 122,000 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2020 BMW 3 Series