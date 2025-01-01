2020 BMW X3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Special Finance Price: $24,999 | Cash Price: $27,499</p><p> </p><p>No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Front Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Assist, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Cruise Control, AUX, And Much More. </p><p> </p><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; background-color: #f5f5f5; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 16pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Odometer: 157,000 KM. </span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; background-color: #f5f5f5; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 16pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Call Us: (416) 766-6226</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; background-color: #f5f5f5; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 16pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Monaco Motorcars Inc.</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; background-color: #f5f5f5; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 16pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; background-color: #f5f5f5; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 16pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Business Hours:</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; background-color: #f5f5f5; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 16pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; background-color: #f5f5f5; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 16pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; background-color: #f5f5f5; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 16pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Sunday : Closed</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; background-color: #f5f5f5; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 16pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>www.monacomotorcars.com</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; background-color: #f5f5f5; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 16pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; background-color: #f5f5f5; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 16pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; background-color: #f5f5f5; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 16pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; background-color: #f5f5f5; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 16pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</span></h2><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; background-color: #f5f5f5; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 0pt 0pt 16pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.</span></h2><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-d3aa32c6-7fff-589e-4ee8-82830088f113></span></p><h2 dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; background-color: #f5f5f5; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 16pt;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</span></h2>

2020 BMW X3

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 BMW X3

xDrive30i - NOACCIDENTS|LANKEEP|BSM|

Watch This Vehicle
13157830

2020 BMW X3

xDrive30i - NOACCIDENTS|LANKEEP|BSM|

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

  1. 1762549845201
  2. 1762549845699
  3. 1762549846124
  4. 1762549846560
  5. 1762549847019
  6. 1762549847505
  7. 1762549847949
  8. 1762549848400
  9. 1762549848831
  10. 1762549849225
  11. 1762549849693
  12. 1762549850117
  13. 1762549850526
  14. 1762549850911
  15. 1762549851364
  16. 1762549851885
  17. 1762549852310
  18. 1762549852753
  19. 1762549853220
  20. 1762549853662
  21. 1762549854126
  22. 1762549854590
  23. 1762549854999
  24. 1762549855908
  25. 1762549856314
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXTY5C01L9C01356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $24,999 | Cash Price: $27,499

 

No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Front Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Assist, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Cruise Control, AUX, And Much More. 

 

Odometer: 157,000 KM. Call Us: (416) 766-6226Monaco Motorcars Inc.Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6Business Hours:Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pmSaturday: 10am - 5pmSunday : Closedwww.monacomotorcars.comApply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

Used 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5- SUNROOF|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYWHEEL for sale in North York, ON
2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5- SUNROOF|BLUETOOTH|ALLOYWHEEL 110,000 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition - NOACCIDENTS|CARPLAY|SUNROOF for sale in North York, ON
2017 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition - NOACCIDENTS|CARPLAY|SUNROOF 112,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive - NOACCIDENTS|CARPLAY|LANEKEEP|2XRIMS for sale in North York, ON
2024 BMW 4 Series M440i xDrive - NOACCIDENTS|CARPLAY|LANEKEEP|2XRIMS 51,000 KM $62,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2020 BMW X3