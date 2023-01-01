Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

0 KM

Details Description Features

$99,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$99,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Corvette

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

  1. 1685119171
  2. 1685119179
  3. 1685119196
  4. 1685119205
  5. 1685119213
  6. 1685119221
  7. 1685119229
  8. 1685119237
  9. 1685119246
  10. 1685119255
  11. 1685119262
  12. 1685119270
  13. 1685119278
  14. 1685119286
  15. 1685119293
  16. 1685119300
  17. 1685119308
  18. 1685119316
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$99,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9995582
  • VIN: 1G1Y62D46L5112652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, an Amazing Driver !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2020 Chevrolet Corvette comes with a 6.2 LITRE 8 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 490 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER SEATS, TARGA TOP ROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING BOSE STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed:"...now they have a mid-engine Corvette that runs blistering laps on track and ruins backroads for the price of an option package on a high-end supercar.

 

If this is the future of performance, we’re going to be all right," (roadandtrack.com).

 

"We're hugely impressed with how the new Corvette turned out. It's stupid fast, it looks exotic and it hammers home what the Chevy's sports car has always done: Give you maximum performance at a reasonable price.

 

Notably, we picked the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette as Edmunds' Top Rated Sports Car of 2020," (edumunds.com).

 

Includes: BACK UP CAMERA AND APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 0 KM
$99,950 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X5
121,877 KM
$17,950 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf
117,662 KM
$18,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vision Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory