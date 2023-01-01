$99,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$99,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9995582
- VIN: 1G1Y62D46L5112652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, an Amazing Driver !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2020 Chevrolet Corvette comes with a 6.2 LITRE 8 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 490 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER SEATS, TARGA TOP ROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING BOSE STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed:"...now they have a mid-engine Corvette that runs blistering laps on track and ruins backroads for the price of an option package on a high-end supercar.
If this is the future of performance, we’re going to be all right," (roadandtrack.com).
"We're hugely impressed with how the new Corvette turned out. It's stupid fast, it looks exotic and it hammers home what the Chevy's sports car has always done: Give you maximum performance at a reasonable price.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette as Edmunds' Top Rated Sports Car of 2020," (edumunds.com).
Includes: BACK UP CAMERA AND APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vision Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.