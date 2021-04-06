+ taxes & licensing
647-703-2620
1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-703-2620
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark
REBUILT TITLE
BLUETOOTH
APPLE CARPLAY
CERTIFIED!!
For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.
Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.
647-703-2620
CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD)
Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5