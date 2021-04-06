Menu
2020 Chevrolet Spark

18,500 KM

Details

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

2020 Chevrolet Spark

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

18,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6962438
  VIN: KL8CD6SA8LC409238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,500 KM

Vehicle Description


2020 Chevrolet Spark

REBUILT TITLE

BLUETOOTH

APPLE CARPLAY

CERTIFIED!!

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


647-703-2620


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

