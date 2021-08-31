Menu
2020 Chrysler 300

27,907 KM

Details Description

$39,987

+ tax & licensing
$39,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2020 Chrysler 300

2020 Chrysler 300

300 Touring|RWD|NAV|PANOROOF|LEATHER|CHROME RIMS|+

2020 Chrysler 300

300 Touring|RWD|NAV|PANOROOF|LEATHER|CHROME RIMS|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$39,987

+ taxes & licensing

27,907KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7946804
  • Stock #: J4571
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG8LH154479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J4571
  • Mileage 27,907 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : PANORAMIC SUNROOF! WOOD GRAIN TRIMS! HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, HILL START ASSIST, AM/FM/SATELLITE/AUX/USB, CHROME ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, ANALOG CLOCK, MULTI STEERING MODES : NORMAL/SPORT/COMFORT, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

