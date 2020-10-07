Menu
2020 Dodge Charger

27,710 KM

Details Description

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2020 Dodge Charger

2020 Dodge Charger

GT RWD|SUPER TRACK PAK|NAV|ALPINE|SUNROOF|LEATHER|

2020 Dodge Charger

GT RWD|SUPER TRACK PAK|NAV|ALPINE|SUNROOF|LEATHER|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

27,710KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5914596
  Stock #: H4092
  VIN: 2C3CDXHG3LH142312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H4092
  • Mileage 27,710 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FULLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED MIRRORS, SUPER TRACK PAK, PERFORMANCE CONTROL, PERFORMANCE PAGES, AM/FM/SATELLITE, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, POWER SUNROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES, SPORT MODE, MANUAL SHIFTING CAPABILITY WITH PADDLES, AND MUCH MORE. READY TO GO. CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

