2020 Dodge Charger

15,993 KM

Details Description

$39,995

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

GT RWD|SUPER TRACK PAK|NAV|ALPINE|SUNROOF|LEATHER|

GT RWD|SUPER TRACK PAK|NAV|ALPINE|SUNROOF|LEATHER|

Location

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

15,993KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5914614
  • Stock #: H4095
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG6LH143549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,993 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FULLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED MIRRORS, SUPER TRACK PAK, PERFORMANCE CONTROL, PERFORMANCE PAGES, AM/FM/SATELLITE, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, POWER SUNROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES, SPORT MODE, MANUAL SHIFTING CAPABILITY WITH PADDLES, AND MUCH MORE. READY TO GO. CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

