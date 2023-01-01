$39,880+ tax & licensing
$39,880
+ taxes & licensing
888-507-5798
2020 Dodge Charger
R/T RWD
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
12,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9680617
- Stock #: 154047
- VIN: 2C3CDXCT9LH212884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
RWD
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6