Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

23,825 KM

Details Features

$35,757

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,757

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PLUS "STOW N GO"

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PLUS "STOW N GO"

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$35,757

+ taxes & licensing

23,825KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9060247
  • Stock #: P5925
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9LR231133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Knuckle Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5925
  • Mileage 23,825 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Windows
POWER WINDOW GROUP
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Reading Lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth front bucket seats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
6.5" Touchscreen
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints
Front Facing Manual Reclining Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
75 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Remote USB Port
Audio input jack for mobile devices
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Radio: 130
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-colour door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black bodyside mouldings
17" wheel covers
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Tech Silver Aluminum
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
2nd row Stow'n Go bucket seats
CLIMATE GROUP
Panic Alarm
SXT Badge
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
SXT Plus Group
Body-colour sill applique
Floor console w/cupholders
Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
17" x 6.5" steel wheels
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Deep-tint sunscreen glass
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
3rd row seats: split-bench
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Quick Order Package 29G
Easy-clean floor mats
Garmin Navigation
Radio: 430N
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Power Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control
3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows
2nd-Row Power Windows
Black Stow 'N Place Roof Rack System
Bluetooth® Streaming Audio
3rd-Row Stow 'N Go Seats
40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Steel
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
GVWR: 2 744 kgs (6 050 lbs)
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Uconnect Hands-Free Group (DISC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Golden Mile Chrysler

2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 33,068 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

Call Dealer

416-759-XXXX

(click to show)

416-759-4137

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory