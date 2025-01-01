Menu
Account
Sign In
2020 Ford Explorer PLATINUM AWD | Panoramic Roof|Navigation|6 Passenger |<br /><br /><p dir=ltr style=line-height:1.272;margin-top:12pt;margin-bottom:12pt;><span id=docs-internal-guid-555a08e2-7fff-7a7f-d7d2-b5c3969c4d0e><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; text-decoration-line: underline; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>What to Expect at Mid Toronto Auto Sales</span></span></p><ul style=margin-top:0;margin-bottom:0;padding-inline-start:48px;><li aria-level=1 dir=ltr style=list-style-type: disc; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre;><p dir=ltr role=presentation style=line-height:1.272;margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;><span id=docs-internal-guid-555a08e2-7fff-7a7f-d7d2-b5c3969c4d0e><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Upfront Pricing: </span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>No Haggling, No Hassles. We offer our best price upfront for a transparent and stress-free car buying experience.</span></span></p></li><li aria-level=1 dir=ltr style=list-style-type: disc; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre;><p dir=ltr role=presentation style=line-height:1.272;margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;><span id=docs-internal-guid-555a08e2-7fff-7a7f-d7d2-b5c3969c4d0e><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Peace of Mind: </span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Enjoy a 7-Day or 300 Km Exchange Policy (details available upon request) for added confidence in your purchase</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>.</span></span></p></li><li aria-level=1 dir=ltr style=list-style-type: disc; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre;><p dir=ltr role=presentation style=line-height:1.272;margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;><span id=docs-internal-guid-555a08e2-7fff-7a7f-d7d2-b5c3969c4d0e><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Safety Guaranteed: </span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>All vehicles exceed Ontario safety standards through our comprehensive reconditioning process.</span></span></p></li><li aria-level=1 dir=ltr style=list-style-type: disc; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre;><p dir=ltr role=presentation style=line-height:1.272;margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;><span id=docs-internal-guid-555a08e2-7fff-7a7f-d7d2-b5c3969c4d0e><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Family-Friendly Focus: </span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>We'll help you find the perfect car to fit your family's needs and budget</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>.</span></span></p></li><li aria-level=1 dir=ltr style=list-style-type: disc; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre;><p dir=ltr role=presentation style=line-height:1.272;margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;><span id=docs-internal-guid-555a08e2-7fff-7a7f-d7d2-b5c3969c4d0e><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Flexible Financing: </span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Explore our Flexible low-rate financing solutions (On Approved Credit). Pre-approval applications are welcome.</span></span></p></li><li aria-level=1 dir=ltr style=list-style-type: disc; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre;><p dir=ltr role=presentation style=line-height:1.272;margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:12pt;><span id=docs-internal-guid-555a08e2-7fff-7a7f-d7d2-b5c3969c4d0e><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Industry-Leading Warranties: </span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; vertical-align: baseline; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>Get peace of mind with our exceptional warranty and coverage options,</span></span></p></li></ul><span id=docs-internal-guid-555a08e2-7fff-7a7f-d7d2-b5c3969c4d0e><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; text-decoration-line: underline; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Please Call 416-840-3292 or e-mail us for More info. We Look Forward to Your Visit At 2401 Dufferin St, Toronto, M6E 3S7. </span><a href=http://www.midtorontoautosales.com/ style=text-decoration-line: none;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(17, 85, 204); font-weight: 700; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; text-decoration-line: underline; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space-collapse: preserve;>www.midtorontoautosales.com</span></a></span> <strong>AMAZING Google Reviews!! </strong><a href=https://www.google.com/search?q=mid+toronto+auto+sales&rlz=1C1RXQR_en&oq=mid+toronto+&aqs=chrome.0.0i355i457i512j46i175i199i512j69i57j46i175i199i512j0i22i30j69i60l3.3013j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x882b335f7de0ff9b:0x87dd46c2ad07327d,1,,,><strong>Click here for our reviews!</strong></a><br /><br /><span style=font-size:14px;><strong>Mid Toronto Auto Sales Promises and Commitments to Valuable Customers.</strong></span><br /><ul><li><strong>Extensive Financing Options: </strong>Partnering with over 20 financial institutions, we offer competitive rates for all credit situations, from good to bad credit, including those with past financial challenges like consumer proposals and bankruptcies<strong>.</strong></li><li><strong>Transparent Pricing: </strong>Our prices are updated regularly to reflect current market conditions, saving you time and eliminating the need for extensive negotiations<strong>.</strong></li><li><strong>Competitive Pricing: </strong>We strive for competitive pricing. Compare our offers to other dealerships and discover the Mid Toronto Auto Sales advantage<strong>.</strong></li><li><strong>Peace of Mind: </strong>Enjoy a 7-Day or 300 Km Exchange Policy (details available upon request) for added confidence in your purchase<strong>.</strong></li><li><strong>Financing Focus</strong>: Please note that the advertised prices are based on financed purchases. A surcharge of $500 will apply to cash, draft, money order, certified check, etc., to mitigate the risk of fraudulent transactions and prevent non-retail purchases.</li><li><strong>Onsite Credit Expertise: </strong>Our in-house credit specialists can quickly assess your application, regardless of your credit history. We also offer affiliate debt reduction assistance.</li><li><strong>Convenient Location: </strong>Located on Dufferin Street, just minutes from Yorkdale Mall, we are easily accessible to car buyers throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)<strong>.</strong></li><li><strong>Multilingual Support: </strong>We are proud to serve a diverse clientele and offer support in multiple languages, including Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian.</li><li><strong>IAG Partnership: </strong>As a member of the International Auto Group, we leverage the expertise and resources of renowned dealerships such as Yorkdale Ford Lincoln, Formula Ford Lincoln, Weston Ford, Pickering Jeep Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Coventry North Jaguar Land Rover.</li><li><strong>Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, errors or omissions may occur. Please verify all information with Mid Toronto Auto Sales directly</strong></li></ul>

2020 Ford Explorer

80,526 KM

Details Description

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum AWD | Panoramic Roof | Navigation | 6 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle
13049678

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum AWD | Panoramic Roof | Navigation | 6 Passenger

Location

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

  1. 13049678
  2. 13049678
  3. 13049678
  4. 13049678
  5. 13049678
  6. 13049678
  7. 13049678
  8. 13049678
  9. 13049678
  10. 13049678
  11. 13049678
  12. 13049678
  13. 13049678
  14. 13049678
  15. 13049678
  16. 13049678
  17. 13049678
  18. 13049678
  19. 13049678
  20. 13049678
  21. 13049678
  22. 13049678
  23. 13049678
  24. 13049678
  25. 13049678
  26. 13049678
  27. 13049678
  28. 13049678
  29. 13049678
  30. 13049678
  31. 13049678
  32. 13049678
  33. 13049678
  34. 13049678
  35. 13049678
  36. 13049678
  37. 13049678
  38. 13049678
  39. 13049678
  40. 13049678
  41. 13049678
  42. 13049678
  43. 13049678
  44. 13049678
  45. 13049678
Contact Seller

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,526KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8HC1LGA85449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # UYDF0021
  • Mileage 80,526 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford Explorer PLATINUM AWD | Panoramic Roof|Navigation|6 Passenger |

What to Expect at Mid Toronto Auto Sales

  • Upfront Pricing: No Haggling, No Hassles. We offer our best price upfront for a transparent and stress-free car buying experience.

  • Peace of Mind: Enjoy a 7-Day or 300 Km Exchange Policy (details available upon request) for added confidence in your purchase.

  • Safety Guaranteed: All vehicles exceed Ontario safety standards through our comprehensive reconditioning process.

  • Family-Friendly Focus: We'll help you find the perfect car to fit your family's needs and budget.

  • Flexible Financing: Explore our Flexible low-rate financing solutions (On Approved Credit). Pre-approval applications are welcome.

  • Industry-Leading Warranties: Get peace of mind with our exceptional warranty and coverage options,

Please Call 416-840-3292 or e-mail us for More info. We Look Forward to Your Visit At 2401 Dufferin St, Toronto, M6E 3S7. www.midtorontoautosales.com AMAZING Google Reviews!! Click here for our reviews!

Mid Toronto Auto Sales Promises and Commitments to Valuable Customers.
  • Extensive Financing Options: Partnering with over 20 financial institutions, we offer competitive rates for all credit situations, from good to bad credit, including those with past financial challenges like consumer proposals and bankruptcies.
  • Transparent Pricing: Our prices are updated regularly to reflect current market conditions, saving you time and eliminating the need for extensive negotiations.
  • Competitive Pricing: We strive for competitive pricing. Compare our offers to other dealerships and discover the Mid Toronto Auto Sales advantage.
  • Peace of Mind: Enjoy a 7-Day or 300 Km Exchange Policy (details available upon request) for added confidence in your purchase.
  • Financing Focus: Please note that the advertised prices are based on financed purchases. A surcharge of $500 will apply to cash, draft, money order, certified check, etc., to mitigate the risk of fraudulent transactions and prevent non-retail purchases.
  • Onsite Credit Expertise: Our in-house credit specialists can quickly assess your application, regardless of your credit history. We also offer affiliate debt reduction assistance.
  • Convenient Location: Located on Dufferin Street, just minutes from Yorkdale Mall, we are easily accessible to car buyers throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
  • Multilingual Support: We are proud to serve a diverse clientele and offer support in multiple languages, including Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian.
  • IAG Partnership: As a member of the International Auto Group, we leverage the expertise and resources of renowned dealerships such as Yorkdale Ford Lincoln, Formula Ford Lincoln, Weston Ford, Pickering Jeep Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Coventry North Jaguar Land Rover.
  • Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, errors or omissions may occur. Please verify all information with Mid Toronto Auto Sales directly

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. 4WD for sale in North York, ON
2023 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 6.5-ft. 4WD 148,024 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum AWD | Panoramic Roof | Navigation | 6 Passenger for sale in North York, ON
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum AWD | Panoramic Roof | Navigation | 6 Passenger 80,526 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD for sale in North York, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD 145,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Mid Toronto Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-840-XXXX

(click to show)

416-840-3292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

2020 Ford Explorer