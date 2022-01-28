Menu
2020 Ford F-150

20,211 KM

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

XLT XTR 4X4

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

20,211KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8193837
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB2LFB72293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 20,211 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN TRUCK.  ACCIDENT FREE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Conventional Spare Tire

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

