$45,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,888
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
XLT XTR 4X4
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$45,888
+ taxes & licensing
20,211KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8193837
- VIN: 1FTEW1EB2LFB72293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 20,211 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY CLEAN TRUCK. ACCIDENT FREE.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Import Motors Canada
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9