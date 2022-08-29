$89,995+ tax & licensing
$89,995
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2020 Ford F-150
RAPTOR SUNROOF LEATHER GPS
Location
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$89,995
+ taxes & licensing
65,111KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9283162
- VIN: 1FTFW1RG3LFB01808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,111 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT RUNNING CONDITION RAPTOR WITH LEATHER, SUNROOF GPS. FINANCING AND LEASING ALSO AVAILABLE AT LOW RATES *OAC
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
