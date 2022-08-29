$39,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
XLT
3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4
211,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9280177
- Stock #: 8523
- VIN: 1ft8w3b62lee80523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Description
F350 - CLEAN CARFAX - 6.7 FT BOX - 6.2 L GAS - 4X4 - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - TOW PKG - BACK RACK - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
