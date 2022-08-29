Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-350

211,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Perfect Auto Corp

416-740-0205

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-350

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-350

XLT

Location

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

416-740-0205

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

211,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9280177
  • Stock #: 8523
  • VIN: 1ft8w3b62lee80523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8523
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

F350 - CLEAN CARFAX - 6.7 FT BOX - 6.2 L GAS - 4X4 - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - TOW PKG - BACK RACK - PRICE IS INCLUDE SAFTEY - WE PAY TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE - FINANCING IS AVAIL - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.PERFECTAUTO.CA 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Perfect Auto Corp

2008 Acura CSX
228,000 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic
2002 Ford F-250 XLT
 600,000 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan NV 2500 SV
 86,000 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic

Email Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

Perfect Auto Corp

3227 Weston Rd B, North York, ON M9M 2T4

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-0205

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory