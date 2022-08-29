2020 Ford F-350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900 + taxes & licensing 2 1 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9280177

9280177 Stock #: 8523

8523 VIN: 1ft8w3b62lee80523

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 8523

Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.